TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.53 billion-$12.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.95 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

TJX stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $200,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

