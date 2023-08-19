Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 8.2%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 14,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Titan Logix Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.63 million for the quarter. Titan Logix had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.65%.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems. The company also provides hardware products, including level gauges, probes, displays, mobile accessories, flow meters, and transmitters.

