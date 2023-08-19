Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.25). 15,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 25,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.85 ($0.25).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.60.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

