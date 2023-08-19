Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s 8th Largest Position

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $189,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $13,260,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

