The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Price Performance

NCTY remained flat at $0.78 on Thursday. 278,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,396. The9 has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Get The9 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The9 by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.