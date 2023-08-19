The Sandbox Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $676.43 million and $83.09 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,057,931,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.