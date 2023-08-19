The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 19,838 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 19,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,509.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,163 shares in the company, valued at $149,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70.

On Thursday, August 10th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,922 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $8,168.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $3,834.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $61,265.49.

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30.

Real Good Food Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,681. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Real Good Food

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Real Good Food by 71.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 24.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

