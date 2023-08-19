The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $51,316,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,537 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,911. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.54. 5,448,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,855. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

