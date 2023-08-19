The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Hershey worth $84,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.94 and a 200-day moving average of $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

