The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $71.82. 1,280,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

