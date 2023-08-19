The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $146.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $20.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

