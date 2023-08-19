The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.93. 1,730,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

