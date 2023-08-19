The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Shares Down 2%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. 25,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 111,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Glimpse Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth $193,000. State Street Corp increased its position in The Glimpse Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.