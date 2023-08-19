The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.57

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.26. The European Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 9,632 shares.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

