The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.4 %
DSGX stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.02.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.