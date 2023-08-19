The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.