The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.40

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.40 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.21). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 2,302,532 shares changing hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.30.
The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
