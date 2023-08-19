The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.40

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.40 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.21). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 2,302,532 shares changing hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.30.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Bankers Investment Trust

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In other news, insider Richard West bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,306.86). 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.