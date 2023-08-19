The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Andersons Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ ANDE opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Andersons has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Andersons
In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,484. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Andersons
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Andersons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
