The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Andersons Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Andersons has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,484. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Andersons by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Andersons by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

