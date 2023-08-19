Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,910.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,488.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,576.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

