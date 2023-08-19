TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,347. The company has a market capitalization of $680.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.63. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 500,427 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,906,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 415,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

