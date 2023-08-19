Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

