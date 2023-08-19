Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TME has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of TME opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after buying an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63,925,369.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,310,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the period. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

