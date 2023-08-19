Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $446.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

