Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Chairman Darrell Cain Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) Chairman Darrell Cain bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

TECTP stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Tectonic Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Tectonic Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

