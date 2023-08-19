TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

SNX stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock valued at $222,563,007. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.