Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.26 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 240,810 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £33.63 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

