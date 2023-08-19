Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Shares of TGT opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.86. Target has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $65,004,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

