Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.