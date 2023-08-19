Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $34.58 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Tapestry by 100.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Tapestry by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

