Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 99.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.