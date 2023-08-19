Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Tapestry updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.
Tapestry Price Performance
Tapestry stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
