Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.01-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.567-1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.90 and its 200 day moving average is $401.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

