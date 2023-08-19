Synapse Price Down 16.3% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $83.37 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.