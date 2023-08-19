SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

