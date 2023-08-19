Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 90,457 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,498.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,690 shares of company stock worth $60,736. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

