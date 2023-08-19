SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 4.8%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 862,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 612,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
