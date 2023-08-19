Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SNCY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 715,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,594. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $856.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,628,998 shares of company stock worth $73,245,212. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887,008 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

