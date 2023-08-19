Summit X LLC Takes Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 243,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

