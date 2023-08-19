Summit X LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23,388.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 114,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

