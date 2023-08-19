Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 121,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.