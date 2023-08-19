Summit X LLC Invests $580,000 in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 2,005,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock worth $2,559,269. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

