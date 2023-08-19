Summit X LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 95,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 63,319 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 127,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 274,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 28,839,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,146,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $55.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

