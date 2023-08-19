Summit X LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,160 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,954. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

