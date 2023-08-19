Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,755 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,221. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

