Summit X LLC Buys 566 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after acquiring an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $273.69. The company had a trading volume of 974,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,556. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

