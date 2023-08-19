Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

