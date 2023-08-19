Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,673 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

