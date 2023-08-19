Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. Sells 4,400 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

SPH opened at $14.59 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 687,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

