Stride’s (LRN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stride alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Stock Performance

LRN opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.