Strategic Risk, Llc. Acquires 73,629 Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 73,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $10,308.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,894,507 shares in the company, valued at $545,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Strategic Risk, Llc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 58,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $9,860.00.
- On Monday, July 31st, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 94,200 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $20,724.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 48,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 80,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 147,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 63,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 102,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 443,413 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99.
1847 Stock Performance
1847 stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.
