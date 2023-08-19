Strategic Risk, Llc. Acquires 73,629 Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 73,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $10,308.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,894,507 shares in the company, valued at $545,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Risk, Llc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 58,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $9,860.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 94,200 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $20,724.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 48,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 80,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 147,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 63,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 102,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 443,413 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99.

1847 Stock Performance

1847 stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1847

1847 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

