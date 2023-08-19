StockNews.com Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 435,926 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
