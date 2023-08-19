StockNews.com Lowers NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,870. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

